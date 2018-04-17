Salman Khan helps Zareen to revive career in Bollywood

Web Desk: Salman Khan is known for giving breaks to young actors. Earlier, he had launched Zareen Khan with film Veer in 2010. But her acting career didn’t make a successful mark and since then, she struggled to find a foothold in the industry.

Salman Khan has continued to support actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisu Shah and Bobby Deol, Zareen Khan also thought it best to seek Salman’s help yet again.

According to a source, “Zareen is extremely close to Salman and he has been mentoring her from day one. However, lately, Zareen’s career has nosedived and she is seeking Salman’s help to revive it.”

Unsurprisingly, Zareen is working with Salman again.

Source: Deccanchronicle