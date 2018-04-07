Salman Khan gets bail after two days in Jail

Web Desk: Salman Khan has been released after spending two days at Jodhpur Central Jail. However he will leave the premises of jail after filling the relevant paper works.

A district and session court granted bail to the actor who is currently lodged at the Jodhpur Central Jail after being sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a court. The bail was granted on the condition that actor will have to produce two sureties worth Rs 25,000 and a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Earlier, Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two black bucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, in 1998.

Salman’s counsel on Friday moved a petition in the court for bail and suspension of sentence.

Source: Indian Express