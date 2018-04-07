Salman Khan and I had an abusive relation, says Aishwarya

Web Desk: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were in open relation many years ago. According to the Pinkvilla, they hit up the screen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and eventually caught up in huge controversy.

In September 2002, Aishwarya said Salman had not been able to come to terms with break-up and is hounding her even though they parted ways in March.

The actress said Salman hounds her and cause physical injuries to himself when she refuses to take his calls. Aishwarya said, “After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Avhishekh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

Ash broke up with him when she heard of Salman cheating in her. She sated, “He indirectly confessed to me on day.”

Witnesses say that an inebriated Salman reached there and insisted that Ash go with him. Though she refused first, she relented after he hit himself. Amid all this, Mirza ordered a pack-up. Ash was recently replaced by Rani Mukherjee in the film.

“It is sad that I’m being projected as unprofessional and calculating. Filmmakers who have signed me know that the only healing factor in my life is my work. This is a male-dominated industry and I guess it has been difficult for many to digest a woman holding her own with dignity. Nevertheless, there”s somebody up there who”s with me,” says Ash.