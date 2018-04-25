Russian Army chief lauds Pakistan’s achievements in war against terror

MOSCOW: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on second day of his visit in Russia, met General Valery Vasilevich Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff Russian Armed Forces at the defence ministry, Moscow.

Matters related to regional security, stability and bilateral security cooperation were discussed.

General Grasimov appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in war against terror. He said that Russia supports Pakistan’s efforts towards reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and is willing to play a role towards that end.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan welcomes any initiative which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region will benefit from it. COAS said that Pakistan wants to get out of the zerosum dynamics of Cold War era that is still prevalent in South Asia. We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress through connectivity.—NNI