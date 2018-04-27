Rs3046.325 mln allocated for IT, Telecom Division

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs3046.325 million for six ongoing and new schemes of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division for the fiscal year 2018-19 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) issued here on Friday.

The budgetary allocation includes Rs387.612 million for 7 new schemes followed by Rs100.00 million for Expansion of Broadband internet services in AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan, Rs58.287 million for Feasibility Study and Consultancy for Development of IT park in Karachi and Rs100.000 million for Phase-II of Pak-China project for establishment of cross Boarder OFC network.

While Rs2,658.713 million have earmarked for eight on-going schemes followed by Rs1,063.339 million for Technology Park Development Project (TDP) at Islamabad (Phase-1), Rs 50 million for Enhancing IT exports through industry support programme and Rs 486.726 for Expansion and upgradation of NGMS (3G/4G) services and seamless coverage along KKH (In support of CPEC) in Gilgit Baltistan.

The allocation aimed to improve capacity of our IT industry by further providing infrastructure and facilitate for start ups and small IT business increasing the quality of skills and capacity of the organization to consistently deliver high quality services and products.

Ministry also proposed development of technology parks to facilitate rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Through ministry of IT’s project titled Enhancing IT exports through industry support progrmmes 70 more companies will be provided CMMI consultancy to attain certification CMMI level II, level III, level 5 and ISO 270001/200000 international standards All the projects were funded by the indigenous resources of the government and not a single penny is taken as foreign grant, revealed the budgetary document.—APP