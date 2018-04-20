Road accident claims 10 lives in Sindh

At least three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident at National Highway in Hingorja today.

According to motorway police, the accident occurred when a car overturned which was going from Shikarpur to Shahdadpur.

The injured were shifted to near by hospital.

Another injured of Lonni Kot accident has passed away tonight.

Eralier, Seven people were killed and three others injured when an over-speeding car hit a truck and caught fire after colliding with another car near Lonni Kot in Hyderabad.