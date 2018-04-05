Raza Rabbani condemns whitening black money under amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: “The decision of the Federal government to announce an amnesty scheme for whitening black money is condemned and will be opposed in Parliament.”

This was stated by former Chairman Senate and PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in a statement here Thursday.

Raza Rabbani said that such schemes are a license for big business to commit illegal acts and then get the opportunity of legalizing their ill-gotten wealth. In the past such schemes have failed.

“It is unfortunate that all economic policies of the government are for the benefit of big business while the middle class, professionals and working classes are made to suffer and reel under the yolk of direct and indirect taxes and price hike,” Rabbani said.—NNI