Raw cotton worth us$ 55.551 million exported during last eight months

ISLAMABAD: Raw cotton exports from the country during eight months of current financial year grew by 38.0 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2017-18, about 33,683 metric tons of raw cotton worth US$ 55.551 million exported as compared the exports of 23,476 metric tons valuing US$ 40.225 million of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics exports of cotton yarn increased by 1.87 percent as about 332,325 metric tons of the cotton yarn worth US$ 859.716 million exported as against the exports of 302,652 metric tons valuing US$ 843.953 million of the same period of last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, country earned US$ 1.391 billion by exporting about 1,380,282 thousand square

meters of cotton cloth, which was recorded at 1,391,436 thousand square meters valuing US$ 1.424 million in the corresponding period of last year, it added.

It may be recalled that textile group exports from the country grew by 7.17 percent during the period under review as as textile products worth US$ 8.793 billion were exported as against the exports of US$ 8.205 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, country earned US$ 274.407 million by exporting the other textile material as compared the exports of US$ 266.022 million of same period last year.—NNI