Rao Anwar sent on judicial remand till May 2

KARACHI: An anti terrorism court on Saturday sent former Senior Superintendent Police, Malir, Rao Anwar and another suspect Shakeel Feroz, to judicial remand till May 2, Aaj News reported.

Anwar, the prime suspect involved in the killing of 27 years old Naqeebullah Mehsud hailing from North Waziristan was presented before the court amid tight security.

As the hearing commenced, investigation officer, SSP Central Dr Rizwan, requested the court to spare time so the final charge-sheet can be filed.

ATC after hearing the plea granted time to the investigation officer and adjourned the case till May 2. The court also extended judicial remand of former DSP Qamar Ahmed and eight others.

Reports are surfacing that the JIT has agreed to Anwar’s demand not to appeal for his further remand.