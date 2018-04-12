Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rakhee Gulzar is all set to make a comeback

Rakhee Gulzar is all set to make a comeback

Rakhee.png

-Stars fact

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: Bollywood veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar, who mesmerized her fans with ‘70s classics like Sarmilee and Kabhi Kabhi, is back on the screen.

Image result for rakhee gulzar

-Wikipedia

This time she will be a part of a Bengali-Hindi bilingual which is directed by veteran Bangala director Gautam Haldar.

Image result for rakhee gulzar

Recently, she reveals about her some back, she quoted, ‘Normally, I’d say no to any acting offer, no matter how tempting. But when the director told me he was doing a screen adaptation of Moti Nandy’s classic novel Bijolibalar Mukti, I agreed to make an exception this time.’

While talking about her movie, she added, “It’s a very topical subject. It touches on communal and caste issues, as well as the rights and privileges of a 70-year-old Brahmin widow. We shot the film in Bengali, but now on the director’s request, we are dubbing the film in Hindi too.”

Source: Deccanchronicle