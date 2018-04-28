Railway minister appears in SC on Chief justice’s directive

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday appeared in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry in a suo moto notice regarding Rs60 billion losses in railway sector.

During the hearing, when Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked where is the railway minister? Railway secretary replied the minister was not summoned today, that’s why he is not present.

The top judge directed Rafique to appear in the court as early as possible so that the case can be heard.

The CJP ordered to carry out railway department‘s audit of past 10 years to analyze the performance of the last two governments.

After getting directions from the court, Rafique appeared before the bench and said “You [CJP] are our honorable judge” over which, the CJP said that “you should also respect me outside the court room.”

The minister said that not only nation but the government has also got relief from the steps taken by the SC.

The CJP said that he will appreciate the government after the audit report.— NNI