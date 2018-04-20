Raazi’s director clarifies film’s release in Pakistan

Web Desk: Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, ‘Raazi’ is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel. It’s trailer has been released.

On Wednesday, the song from the movie ‘Ae Watan’ was also launched on Wednesday.

The story based on India and Pakistan’s relation. When asked it would get a release in Pakistan too, director Meghan Gulzar said, ‘This I will leave up to the producers.’

The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. The movie starred Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Source: Deccanchronicle