Punjab police declares Noor Fatima’s death an accident

LAHORE: Punjab police has declared the death of Noor Fatima in Chichawatni as an accident, Aaj News reported.

According to the police report, submitted on Saturday, the minor girl neither set on blaz alive nor was harassed. DNA reports did not prove such allegations.

It was revealed in the report that Noor Fatima was given Rs 10, from which she bought candies and a packet of boom from the nearby shops, after 5 to 7 minutes, she went out of home with screaming.

Police declared the incident was an accident, and said that the statement of nineteen people were recorded after the incident. Noor Fatima’s parents made an allegation that the girl was burned after sexually abused.