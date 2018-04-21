Imran Khan leaves for London today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, Imran Khan has departed for London for three days on private visit, Aaj News reported.

According to sources, Chairman PTI boarded National Airlines flight to London.Fawad Chaudhry and Aun Chaudhry also accompanied Khan in his tour.

Khan will attend the fund raising ceremony of Namal college in Manchester and will also address the members of the British Parliament.

He will also spend time with his children during the visit, later Khan will meet his party’s leaders and workers.

Imran Khan will return to Lahore on April 24.