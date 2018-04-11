PTI to face people wrath in upcoming elections: Shahbaz

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf will face people wrath in 2018 general election for not honouring promises made during the last general elections.

Addressing a PML-N KP Workers Convention during his maiden visit after becoming PML-N President, Sharif said people of the KP are looking towards the PML-N for solutions to their problems and will give overwhelming mandate to the party in upcoming general election.

He said Imran Khan had made various promises with people of the province during last general elections’ campaign but never fulfilled them, creating huge disappointment and frustration among them.

“Khan had promised to provide inexpensive electricity to people with promise to construct 356 mini power stations but has failed to complete these schemes in the province.”

While terming PTI government’s Billions Trees Project (BTAP) in the province as ‘fraud’, he said the NAB has taken serious notice of corruption in the project and Khan’s slogans of planting of one billion trees has been exposed. — NNI