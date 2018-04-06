PTI plans to move court against tax amnesty scheme

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday announced to challenge the tax amnesty scheme in court of law offered by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi .

According to media reports, the PTI has rejected the five-point amnesty scheme of the government and claimed that the scheme was launched to whiten the black money.

“The money launderers are filling their own pockets, this is not a scheme but a gift to looters. The matter of amnesty scheme will be raised in the Senate and a resolution will be moved against this scheme,” said PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Friday.

Besides challenging it in relevant court, the party chief Imran Khan has also ordered to highlight the issue in parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, Abbasi opened a three-month window for wealthy Pakistanis to ‘whiten their hidden local and foreign assets’ at nominal rates from two percent to five percent.

Abbasi announced a tax amnesty scheme for non tax payers. However, he clarified that politically exposed persons (PEPs) and their families were not eligible to benefit from the scheme.— INP