Protest against rape, murder of minor turn violent: one dead, several injured

KARACHI: One person was killed and several others sustain injuries after scuffle between protesters and police broke out in Manghopir over rape of a minor girl on Tuesday afternoon, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, Six-year-old minor, Rabia was found dead in the city’s Manghopir area on Monday later a post-mortem report revealed she had been raped before being strangled.

The protesters, who had also brought the minor’s body to the protest, blocked the road leading to Kati Pahari and demanded authorities to take notice of the incident and arrest the culprits behind this heinous crime.

The family members of the girl agreed to call off the protest, but the others refused to leave till justice was dispensed.

To disperse the masses, police has to resort to baton-charge and started aerial firing. However, things got worst when two protesters sustain injuries. They were later taken to Jinnah hospital where one, identified as Abdul Rehman, succumbed to his wounds.