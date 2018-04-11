Priyanka Chopra faces racism in Hollywood

Web Desk: Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about Hollywood injustice. In a recent interview to a magazine, the actor recounted how she was once denied a role in a movie because of her brown skin colour.

She was asked about how Hollywood is treating her when it comes to equal pay for women or for people of all ethnicities, then she shared her last year experience, “I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, ‘She’s the wrong—what word did they used?— physicality.’ So in my defence as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean?… And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.’ It affected me.”

Priyanka also talked about the pay disparity between genders and how it’s different in Bollywood and Hollywood. “In America, we don’t talk about it as brashly, whereas in India the issue is not skirted around. I’ve been told straight up, if it’s a female role in a movie with big, male actors attached, your worth is not really considered as much,” she said.

Source: Hindustantimes