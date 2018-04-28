PPP to hold five public gatherings in Lahore, announces Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday announced to hold five public-gatherings in Punjab’s largest city and provincial capital Lahore.

Zardari accused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif of bamboozling PPP.

He stated that Sharif metamorphosised into Mughal-e-Azam [king of Mughal duynasty] after gaining power back then in 2013.

Zardari apprised attendants and media personnel that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had given Constitution while he had given 18th Constitutional Amendment to Pakistan.

With general polls 2018 approaching fast, all political parties have expedited mass-contact campaigns in bid to amass both support and votes of the masses.— NNI