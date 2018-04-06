PPP to challenge tax amnesty scheme in Parliament: Rabbani

KARACHI: Former Chairman Senate and Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raza Rabbani Friday said that his party will challenge the newly announced tax amnesty scheme in the Parliament.

Addressing media along with other PPP Leaders in Karachi, Rabbani said parliament is a pertinent forum to challenge the scheme and at the moment there is no need to approach court of law.

The PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had already rejected the amnesty scheme announced by the Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday evening.

Rabbani termed the amnesty scheme as ‘license to earn black money’.

The Spokesperson of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry said that Government wants to facilitate the people who have earned black money through this scheme.— INP