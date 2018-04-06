PPP submits resolution against PM for his controversial Senate comments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Friday submitted a resolution in the Senate against the controversial comments made by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the Senate elections.

Resolution was submitted by Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naik, Sikandar Mendru, Gyan Chand, Anwar Laal Deen, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot and Krishna Bai.

The resolution condemned the comments, terming them an attack on parliament.

According to the resolution, the comments violated the sanctity of the Upper House of Parliament and weakened the democratic foundations of the system. —NNI