Posting these 7 things on social media can put you in trouble

Web Desk: Now you are judged by your social media account, so it is important to watch what you post or share. The content you share could endanger your job, your relationships and your identity.

Have a look.

Boarding pass

Sharing your boarding pass will reveal your name with your destination, posting such personal data on social media can be risky. Hackers can access your earned miles, phone number, date of birth and even passport. Criminals can find out when you leave and return.

Money

Snapping photos of paychecks, credit card and wads of cash is just asking for trouble. It can give the financial information to criminals.

Lottery ticket

Do not brag if you ever win a lottery ticket. Criminals can replicate the scannable barcode and steal your winning.

Birth certificate

Sharing a snapshot of the birth certificate can put you at risk for identity theft. Birth certificate photo could fall into the hands of a stranger and could do permanent damage.

Work that isn’t copyright

Don’t ever post the photo of your own poem or any write up. Posting it online makes it easy for people to copy, paste and claim. Therefore, keep your words to yourself until they’ve been copywritten.

Children (who’re not yours)

Never post pictures of minors on social media, because according to law, sharing child’s photography and videotaping without the permission of their parents is against the law.

Someone else’s photo

According to social media’s terms, ‘You will not post content or take any action on Facebook that infringes or violates someone else’s rights or otherwise violates the law. We can remove any content ior information you post on Facebook if we believe that it violates this Statement or our policies.. If you repeatedly infringe other people’s intellectual property rights, we will disable your account when appropriate.”

