Police seek travel ban on US diplomat involved in fatal road accident

ISLAMABAD: In a letter to the Interior Ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad police on Monday sought a travel ban on the United States diplomat involved in a fatal road accident.

The police swung into action after reports emerged that US Defence Attache Colonel Joseph might leave the country. Police also requested the Interior Ministry to keep a check on the movement of the US diplomat.

A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when the United States military attache’s car collided with a motorcycle in the federal capital on Saturday. Colonel Joseph was driving the car when the ill-fated incident took place. The diplomat was released by police after brief detention.

Earlier on Sunday, the Foreign Office on Sunday summoned American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale to lodge a formal protest against the incident.

According to a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that “justice will take its course” in accordance with local and international laws.

It said Hale expressed his sympathy and sadness over the loss of life and assured cooperation in the investigation.—NNI