PMLN govt restored peace in Karachi under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif: CM Punjab

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair called on President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in Karachi on Saturday.

They discussed law and order and economic situation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said it if voted, then power development and prosperity of Sindh will also be ensured.

CM Punjab along with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair offered fateha and laid wreaths at the Quaid’s mausoleum. The two also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Karachi CM Punjab tweeted: “Karachi is mini Pakistan where people of all backgrounds live. PMLN govt restored peace & the cosmopolitan image of the mega city by eliminating terrorism & busting armed gangs under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Peaceful & prosperous Karachi is central to Pakistan’s progress.”