PML-N leadership holds important meeting in London

LONDON: Top leadership of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday held an important meeting in London.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and two sons of Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

The meeting was held at the office of ex-PM’s son Hussain Nawaz and important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting.

The PML-N leaders reportedly exchanged views over the appointment of a caretaker prime minister ahead of general elections this year.

Nawaz Sharif is spending time with his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz. His sons Hassan, Hussain and daughter Maryam are also present there.— NNI