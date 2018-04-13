PM positive about consensus on caretaker government

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed the hope that a consensus caretaker Prime Minister will be put in place to hold the next general election to be held in mid of July.

In an interview with a private news channel, he emphatically stated that the PML-N government will rule the country till the last day of its constitutional term and will not go for dissolving the assemblies even a day before its term, which is 31st of May.

Replying to another query, the Prime Minister said general election will be held in-time as neither there is any constitutional provision to delay the election nor it will be in the interest of the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hoped that the issue of delimitation of the constituencies as per the new census will be addressed by the Election Commission.