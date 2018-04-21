PM May appreciates Pakistan’s effort in fight against terrorism

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the international community to respond to the current human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

This he stated during a meeting with the UK Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the Commonwealth leaders retreat in London.

The Prime Minister also informed her of Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and extremism.

He underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations especially in the context of trade and investment and appreciated the appointment of a trade envoy by the UK government to help explore trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister May appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s efforts in reaching out to Afghanistan especially during his recent visit to Kabul.