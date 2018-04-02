PM, FM, Info Minister express deep grief over indiscriminate killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed deep shock and grief at the indiscriminate, vicious killing of seventeen Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

He said brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable.

The prime minister emphasized that the Indian attempts to label the legitimate Kashmir struggle as terrorism cannot deter the valiant people of Jammu and Kashmir from their demand of exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He called upon international community to urge India to allow access to fact-finding missions to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif termed killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces in repressive act as worst kind of terrorism. He said blood of the Innocent Kashmiris is jolting the conscience of the world.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris in this hour of trial. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the voice of Kashmiris can’t be silenced with guns.

He demanded of the international community to condemn Indian atrocities to prove that human life and blood has same sanctity.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the occupation forces have lost against the pro-freedom people of Kashmir.

She said India can no longer crush the right of the self-determination of Kashmiri people by killing them mercilessly.