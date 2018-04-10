PM, Chinese President reaffirm to take bilateral relations to new heights

BOAO, Hainan: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have re-affirmed to take Pak-China relations to new heights through Belt and Road Initiative.

They made the resolve at their meeting on the sidelines of Boao on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is an iron friend of China and their friendship has been further strengthened by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said Pakistan intends to promote cooperation with China in finance, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and human development sectors.

Lauding the role of China for global peace and stability, the Prime Minister said Pakistan desires to deepen cooperation with Beijing in international affairs. He said China’s Belt and Road Initiative has become an international product for global development in the 21st century.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Chinese reforms and open policy are no threat to any country.

The Chinese President appreciated the prominent progress in strategic partnership between the two countries since his visit to Pakistan in 2015. He said as the regional and international scenario is undergoing massive changes today, the cordial and friendly relations between Islamabad and Beijing carry much importance.

President Xi said China wants to take relations with Pakistan to a new height, which should serve as a great example of bilateral cooperation under Belt and Road initiative.

He assured China’s cooperation to accomplish development projects under CPEC, including Gwadar Port, industirial zones, and power houses.—NNI