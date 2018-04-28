PM challenge opponents to open debate on govt performance

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday called upon the critics of Pakistan Muslim League-N government to compare its performance with all the previous governments in terms of number of mega development projects completed in the last five years.

He said despite all hollow allegations levelled by certain quarters, the PML-N government would go for completion of all uplift projects, aimed at progress and prosperity of the country.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating KPD-TAY Integrated Gas Processing Facility at Tando Jam.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Senators Rahila Magsi, Taj Afridi, high authorities and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The prime minister regretted that previous regimes did not pay heed to projects of national importance which hit snags causing losses of billions of rupees to the national kitty and cited the KPD-TAY Integrated Gas Processing Facility as one among them.

“I challenge all who spoke against the PML-N government to hold open debate with us on any issue including power, infrastructure and energy and the projects completed by the past governments.”— NNI