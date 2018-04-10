PM calls upon UN to play role in stopping Indian atrocities in IOK

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called upon the UN to play its part in stopping Indian atrocities being inflicted upon Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of BOAO Forum for Asia in Hainan Province of China on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He apprised that deliberate and unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are moving towards a dangerous escalation resulting in martyrdom of innocent civilians.

He said the situation can escalate dangerously if the Indian side does not put a stop to repeated violations.

Briefing UN Secretary General on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan follows Zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and extremism and has achieved significant success in this regard.

The UN Secretary General acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance to the Afghan refugees and the UN peacekeeping operations.

He maintained that he had been advocating the need for a serious dialogue on the Kashmir issue.