PM Abbasi leaves for Saudi Arabia to inspect IMCTC exercises

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is leaving for Saudi Arabia today to inspect the exercises of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC).

A high level delegation will also accompany the prime minister to witness the exercise.

On the other hand, the second stage of the Joint Gulf Shield military exercise has started in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with 24 countries to increase its defense cooperation with the leading world nations.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz has invited the leading countries to participate in the “Joint Gulf Shield” military exercise.

The US, UK, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Turkey are among the other participants of the month-long exercise.— Radio Pakistan