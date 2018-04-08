PM Abbasi leaves for China to attend Boao Forum

ISLAMABAD, April 08 (INP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left for China on Sunday to represent Pakistan at the Boao Forum.

The conference, being held in China’s southern island province of Hainan from April 8 to 11, would be attended by top leaders from China, Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia, Austria and several other countries.

Known as ‘Asia’s Davos’, the conference will also host Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will deliver a keynote speech at the forum. China is expected to unveil new measures on reform and opening up at the occasion.

Chinese leaders have pledged to roll out fresh market-opening measures this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of China’s landmark economic reforms and opening up under former leader Deng Xiaoping.

From Pakistan, a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal are accompanying Prime Minister Abbasi.

PM Abbasi is expected to meet top regional leaders at the event and on its sidelines, including the Chinese premier.

Other attendees include Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.—INP