PM Abbasi, COAS visit North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visted to Miran Shah, the headquarters of North Waziristan Agency on Monday.

Addressing a tribal Jirga he said FATA will be included in the national mainstream and all political parties are serious of about it.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said basic facilities will be provided to tribal people on priority basis.

He said Miranshah will be developed as it is the gateway to Central Asia.

The Prime Minister COAS also inaugurated a number of development projects in the area.

These include the newly constructed bazar, a bus terminal and Ghulam Khan National Logistics Cell Terminal.

These projects will promote trade and business activities in the agency.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nazir Ahmed Butt were also present on the occasion.—NNI