PIA to make first mock flight to land at new Islamabad Int’l Airport today

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to make the first historic landing at new Islamabad International Airport on Saturday (April 7).

According to details, the national flag carrier’s A 320 will take off from Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad this afternoon and in a matter of thirty minutes will land at the new Islamabad International Airport.

It will be the first mock flight at the new airport.

PIA President and CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan will be on board the mock flight to assess the operationality of the new airport.

The new airport spreads over nineteen square kilometers with fifteen jetties including facilities to accommodate the world’s largest airplane.

It is the biggest international airport of the country in terms of landing and passenger handling facilities.

The new airport has two runways each 3.5 kilometer long.