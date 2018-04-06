ISLAMABAD: The country’s flagship carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Friday issued its new logo to include a painting of the Markhor on the exterior of the aircraft.

Markhor, a wild goat, which lives in the mountainous regions of the country is Pakistan’s national animal.

In the new corporate look of the plane, there will the painting of Markhor displayed on the tail of the plane.

While the door attached to the cockpit will contain Pakistan flag display.

The inauguration ceremony of the new PIA corporate look was held here at the PIA building. Prime Minister’s Advisor on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi, PIA Chief Operating Officer Zia Qadir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Musharraf Rasool Cyan and a large number of aviation officials were also present on the occasion.

Cyan said that the official logo of PIA had been changed to display Pakistan’s national animal Markhor to highlight the commitment to the preservation of country’s national animal.

He said that the facilities in PIA new corporate look had been upgraded.

Despite the internal and external challenges, he said all out efforts were being made to take the national airlines to the new heights.

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan on the occasion congratulated the PIA management for introducing the new corporate look.

He said that rebranding was a good step, adding that efforts were being made to bring the national airlines at par with world’s best airlines.— APP