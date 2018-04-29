People to support PML-N because of its performance: PM

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the people will massively support the PML-N in the upcoming general election on the basis of its government’s performance.

Addressing a gathering at Tando Allahyar, the Prime Minister said the people could easily compare the performance of PML-N with other political parties. The PML-N performance outdid the adversaries as it has completed mega development projects.

The Prime Minister said the government is going to complete its term, which will further strengthen the democratic system.

He said due to the policies of PML-N government, the growth rate has reached six per cent, which was set to rise further whereas the provinces were also getting their enhanced shares.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N’s politics are based upon decency and norms as it did not resort to false promises or used foul language against anyone.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated Gas Processing Facility at Kunnar oil and gas field in Tando Jam, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister said PML(N) Government has accomplished what successive government failed to deliver.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said credit goes to PML(N) for concrete measures to utilize Thar coal and Riko Dik gold and copper deposits besides exploiting hydropower potential of KPK and Azad Kashmir.

He said despite challenges the Government is completing its term. It realized its targets and put Pakistan on road to progress.

The Prime Minister said besides relief to different segments of society, tax burden has been halved by bringing down the maximum tax from 35 percent to just 15 percent.

Referring to the law and order issue in Karachi, he said the situation has now completely changed as compared to 2013 and foreign investors are now visiting Karachi frequently to explore the investment opportunities there.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction that with consensus, all the provinces and the federal government have recently signed the water policy.

He said the PML-N government allocated funds for the completion of Diamer Bhasha dam. About 1,700 kms motorway from Peshawar to Karachi was being completed and it was not far when the whole regions would be interconnected through it.

He said a total of 10,400MW power was added by his government in the last five years.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called upon the critics of Pakistan Muslim League-N government to compare its performance with all the previous governments in terms of number of mega development projects completed in the last five years.

He regretted that previous regimes did not pay heed to projects of national importance which hit snags causing losses of billions of rupees to the national kitty.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of Charitable Dialysis Center and Shaheed Khalid bin Waleed Auditorium at Darul Sehat hospital Karachi, the prime minister urged the private sector to come forward and play its role for provision of quality healthcare services to the poor people.

He said the government is making all-out efforts for the provision of facilities in the health sector with innovations.

He said public and private sectors should collectively provide healthcare services to the poor segments of society with their combined efforts.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the economic growth and prosperity of Karachi is linked with the development of the rest of country. No government could ignore Karachi and there is no politics.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government has announced tax incentives for the business class and investors, which are unprecedented in the whole world.

He called upon the investors and private sector in health sector to take maximum benefits from the incentives and serve the humanity.