Pemra inaction over anti-judiciary remarks irks LHC

LAHORE: A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (Pemra) to submit record of action it has so far taken to stop the airing of contemptuous speeches against the judiciary.

The bench observed that the regulatory body vigorously took action in some cases while remained silent spectator in others.

When Pemra had a mechanism to block such contemptuous speeches, why didn’t it take action, asked a judge. Was it waiting for someone’s nod, he continued.

Applications have been pending for seven months but it didn’t swing into action, the court said.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till April 16.

The bench was hearing the petitions seeking initiation of contempt cases against former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders for maligning the judiciary.

The petitioners submitted that Sharif and his daughter had been severely criticizing the judiciary in their public speeches.

They said the regulatory body has so far failed to take any action to stop the airing of these speeches despite high court orders in this regard.

The petitioners pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Sharif and his daughter and restrain them from maligning the judiciary. NNI