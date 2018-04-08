Pellet guns blinded over 1,300 Kashmiris since 2016

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, the ongoing use of the indiscriminate pellet guns has blinded 1,314 people since 2016.

The so-called non-lethal weapon has also caused deaths since it was introduced in the territory during the public uprising of 2010.

A research paper in Global Journal of Medical Research states pellet injuries in eye causes serious visual decline due to vitreous hemorrhage, cataract and retinal detachment.

A study carried out by doctors from an eye hospital in Amritsar states chances of regaining normal vision in a pellet victim eye were minimal.