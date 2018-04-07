PCB talent Hunt Programme team visits NWA on Saturday

MIRANSHAH: PCB talent Hunt Programme team in collaboration with Pakistan Army has visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA) on Saturday for trials of youth of FATA at Younis Khan Cricket Ground Miranshah.

The trial team comprises Mushtaq Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah and Ali Zia of National Cricket Academy.

The team has taken the trials and the selected players will be part of PCB skill development camp under auspices of NCA.

This will help FATA Youth to showcase their talent and represent themselves at National level at par with other sportsmen from across Pakistan.

It’s important to mention that Cricket unites Pakistani Nation and holding of PSL final at Lahore proved return of international cricket players and the game of cricket.

Pakistan Army provided all support including security for the purpose. A special match creating a history where in PCB players and UK 11 played cricket match at NWA is testimony of defeating terrorist’s narratives.

PSL three Final at Karachi proved that normalcy returned to city of lights and fading away of fear.