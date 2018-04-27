Paralyzed man begins to walk down at his own wedding

Web Desk: In 2010, 18-year-old Norton was playing football. This match caused him to suffer a severe spinal cord injury. Doctors confirmed him that he had fractured his C3-C4 vertebrae and had just three percent chance of moving anything below his neck ever again.

The last seven years he has been confined to a wheelchair. Only in 2015, he blew away expectations on his graduation day by walking across the stage with the help of his fiancée, Emily Summer.

Recently, after the intense training, the big day finally arrived and the happy couple exchanged vows at the Abacoa Golf Club on April 21 in front of almost 200 guests.

At the end of the wedding Summer wrapped her arms around her husband and lifted him out of his wheelchair. The friends and family were surprised to see the newlyweds when they made their way seven yards down the aisle.

Source: Deccanchronicle