Pakistanis sacrificed lives for global peace: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that blame game won’t help eliminate terrorism from the region.

Addressing the international counter-terrorism forum on Thursday, the interior minister stressed the need to understand ground realities in the war on terror.

Despite constraints, he said, Pakistan played an effective role against terrorists and moving towards its destination.

Terrorism was the biggest challenge for the young generation, he said, adding that security forces, politicians, students and other departments concerned actively participated in counter-terrorism measures.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistan and China were trying to increase regional cooperation and progress through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that the forum was aimed at highlighting gains in the war against terrorism. He hoped that the nation would continue its journey with unity.—NNI