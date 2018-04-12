Pakistani wrestler M. Bilal wins bronze medal in 57kg free style wrestling

GOLD COAST, Queensland: A 22-year old promising Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan claimed bronze medal in the Men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event part of the XXI Gold Coast Commonwealth Games being played at Carrara Sports Arena on Thursday.

In Men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-finals Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal recorded victory against Gary Giordmaina of Malta by 4-1 on points before taking 6-2 and 6-0 leading in the first two rounds.

Born on September 24, 1995 in Gujranwala City of Punjab province, Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal after recording victory in the quarter-final, come up with big bang despite facing tough time against Sri Lankan wrestlers. Both were tied in the first round but Muhammad Bilal with his superb acrobatic skills succeeded in defeating his strong rival Divoshan Charles on points 4-3.

Surprisingly in the third bout Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan lost to Rahul Aware of India on points in the semi-final, thus setting up medal bout against George Ramm of England. Muhammad Bilal could not settle down against his Indian rival Rahul Aware and thus lost on points 4-1. It was in quick succession as the Indian wrestler dominated against Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal.

Muhammad Bilal defeated George Ramm of England on points and won the bronze medals, the third one for Pakistan. Muhammad Bilal also won silver medal in 2016 in Singapore and remained bronze medalist in 2016 in Greco-Roman 59kg weight category.

In the Men’s freestyle 74kg quarter-finals 27-year-old Muhammad Asad Butt beat Oleg Glandkov of Scotland on points 10-3 before leading 8-2 and 2-3 on board, with 3-1 as classification points.

After victory against Oleg Glandko of Scotland, he lost to Kumar Suhail of India on points and Javon Balfour of Canada for medal fight, thus vanishing Pakistan’s hope for the medal in 74kg weight. Muhammad Asad Butt, a winner of bronze medals in 2016 Singapore Men’s Freestyle and Men’s Greco-Roman 75kg weight.

Umair Ahmad is also in the semi-finals in Men’s freestyle 97kg weight, Muhammad Inam is a hope for the medal in Men’s freestyle 86kg and is in the quarter-finals. Muhammad Inam will fight against Jayden Lawrence of Australia.

Tayab Raza of Pakistan is another hope in Men’s freestyle in 125kg Nordic against Sinivie Boltic of Nigeria, will also face Claude Kouamen in the same 125kg weight category of Nardic and will also clash against Karey Jarvis of Canada in 125kg weight category.

In the hockey event Pakistan will face Canada in the 7-8 position match on Friday after playing all draw matches in the pool-B against Wales (1-1), England (2-2), India (2-2) and Malaysia (1-1).

In the Table Tennis event Pakistan chances of good show shuttered down when in Mixed doubles Fahad Khawjah and Hareem Ali were beaten by Canada’s Bernadet Antone and Yeurg Justina in the round of 64 by 11-7, 11-6 and 11-6. Fahad Khawjah, hailing from remote village of Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, did some resistance but overall Canadian pair dominated the proceedings.

In the Women Doubles round of 32, Ho Ying and Lyne Koren of Malaysia defeated Hareem Anwar and Fatima Khan of Pakistan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-4 and 11-4, in the Men doubles round of 32 Nigerian Abiodun Bode and Omotayo Olajide by 11-3, 11-3 and 11-4 and in the Men’s singles Sathiyan Gnanasekarum of India Muhammad Rameez by 4-0, the score was 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-3 in the round of 32.

In the shoot event of Men’s double trap Pakistan’s Aamir Iqbal got 5th position overall before qualifying with his 132 score after his round score 27, 26, 27, 26 and 26 in five rounds contest. He was at 6th qualifier before taking 5th position with his 31 points.

David Mcmatch of Scotland with his Game’s record score 74 took the gold medal, followed by Tim Kneale (IOM) with silver medal who scored 70 and India’s Ankur Mittal with 53 score got bronze medal.

Australia is leading the medal table with 62 gold, 46 silver medals and 46 bronze medal by winning 154 medals overall, followed by England with 28 gold medal, 31 silver medals and 25 bronze medals with an aggregated total of 84 medals, India is at no. 3 position with 14 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 10 bronze medals by taking 31 overall medals, Canada is at no. 4 with 12 gold medal, 27 silver medal and 19 bronze medal by taking 58 overall medals. Pakistan is struggling on 31st overall position with three bronze medals.—APP