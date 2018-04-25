Pakistani singer accuses brother of raping her daughters

Web Desk: Pakistan’s popular Pashto singer Nazia Iqbal has accused brother of raping her two minor daughters. She has already registered claim against her on Tuesday.

Her 19-year-old brother, Iftikhar has been arrested on Wednesday. The singer alleged that her brother repeatedly raped her 12 and 8-year-old daughters, while she and her husband were not at home.

Nazia used to ask Iftikhar to stay at her residence in Rawalpindi’s Bahria Town and to take care of her daughters while she was not at home.

She quoted, “He used to rape them and scare them into silence.”

Singer alleged that she caught her brother red handed while raping one of her daughters in her room on Tuesday.

Rawat Police SHO has arrested the accused and said, ‘Medical tests of the two girls have been conducted and sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore.”