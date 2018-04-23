Pakistani celebrities share how they were sexually abused

Web Desk: #MeToo is a movement whose objective is to raise awareness of sexual harassment. It is a Twitter trend in which women share stories about how men using power and influence to get away with unwanted sexual advances.

Many celebrities around the world came forward and joint the movement. It is also gaining popularity in Pakistan showbix industry after Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar.

Janaan actress Armeena Khan shared her story on Twitter.

I was in #Anarkali in Lahore in a burka (nobody knew who I was). I literally had my backside groped and breasts grabbed. NOT by one guy but by 2. Now, my family saw that and I asked them why? I was told it was a really common thing there. Did I deserve that? #Metoo #Horrified — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) April 21, 2018

Whereas, actress Ayesha Omar, also shared her ordeal on a local TV channel, she quoted, “I, myself, have been a victim of sexual harassment from someone within the industry. I don’t have the strength to talk about it like Meesha, but I hope someday I will gather the courage to share my story.”