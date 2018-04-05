Pakistan urges HR champions to stop Indian reign of terror in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the human rights champions to act immediately to get stopped the Indian reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said that Kashmiri people also expect the international community to fulfill its obligations for the resolution of lingering Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has strongly reacted to the recent Indian brutalities in occupied valley which claimed the lives of twenty Kashmiri youth and injured three hundred others. He said that over forty people also lost their vision in the valley due to the use of pellet guns by the occupying forces.

He said this mindless killing spree has exposed the ugly and inhumane face of India.

He said Pakistan has expressed full solidarity with the Kashmiri people and it will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause for right to self-determination.

Dr Faisal said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif personally briefed the diplomatic corps in Islamabad today about the recent Indian atrocities.

He said Pakistan also contacted some other countries on the situation arising out of violence in occupied Kashmir and their response has been positive.

The Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers as well as the General Secretaries of the UN and the OIC have already given their reaction in this connection.

About a recent meeting between National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua and the Indian High Commissioner, the spokesperson it is not Pakistan but India which is running away from dialogue.

He said efforts are continuing for revival of dialogue between the two countries.

The spokesperson also strongly condemned the recent blatant use of force against innocent Palestinians in Gaza. He said that just solution of the dispute with Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestinian state can only guarantee peace and stability in the region.

When asked about Pakistan’s reaction on recent aerial strike on a seminary at Kunduz in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the incident which claimed the lives of children and civilians is deplorable and also detrimental to revival of peace process.

He said Pakistan believes in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be visiting Kabul tomorrow as part of the country’s policy of engagement with Afghanistan.