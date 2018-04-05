ISLAMABAD :Pakistan will host three international squash events during last four months of current year (2018).
The Game Development Officer of Pakistan Squash Federation, Aamir Iqbal said that renowned world and local squash players will take part in these events, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said that the cash prize money of these events will be worth up to seventy thousand
dollars.
He said that international squash events have already been held in Islamabad and now holding
these events in Karachi and Lahore will be a good development.-APP
Pakistan to host three int’l squash events
ISLAMABAD :Pakistan will host three international squash events during last four months of current year (2018).