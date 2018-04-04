Pakistan to cooperate with Russia for peace in Afghanistan: Khurram

MOSCOW: Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir says Pakistan will cooperate with Russia to establish sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He was addressing seventh International Security Conference in Moscow today (Wednesday).

Khurram Dastgir said peace in Afghanistan would only be ensured through Afghan-led peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism, he said there is no space for terrorists and their networks in the country.

He said Operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad have broken the back of terrorists and they will never be allowed to re-establish in Pakistan.

Khurram Dastgir said international community would get benefits from Pakistan’s experience in eliminating terrorism.

Strongly condemning the atrocities in Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir, he demanded to stop brutalities against innocent Palestinians and Kashmiris.