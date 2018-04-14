Pakistan successfully test-fires new version of Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test of an enhance range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile.

According to ISPR, Babur Weapon System-1(B) incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700 kilometers.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have conveyed their appreciations to scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today’s missile test.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers of National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) and National Development Complex.— Radio Pakistan