Pakistan strongly condemns twin suicide attacks in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the twin suicide attacks, killing and injuring scores of innocent people in Kabul on Monday morning.

An official statement issued on Monday said, “We are distressed and grieved at the loss of precious human lives. We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of the injured.”

The statement further said, the government and people of Pakistan express their support and solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this hour of grief. We are confident that the resolve of brave Afghan people to defeat terrorism cannot be weakened by such cowardly attacks.

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and resolves to fight this menace till its elimination.—NNI